36-year-old man hospitalized after shooting on 34th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Tuesday night.

According to police, at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 800 block of 34th Street for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 36-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.