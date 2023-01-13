39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting on Thursday.

On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.

The caller told police that a man came to their residence and the individual was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation from police claims the shooting incident had taken place in a residence in the 900 block of Brook Avenue.

The victim, a 39-year-old male, was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.