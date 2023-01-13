Watch Now
News

Actions

39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police

Suffolk Police car
News 3
Suffolk Police Department patrol car FILE
Suffolk Police car
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 06:24:03-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting on Thursday.

On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.

The caller told police that a man came to their residence and the individual was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation from police claims the shooting incident had taken place in a residence in the 900 block of Brook Avenue.

The victim, a 39-year-old male, was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV