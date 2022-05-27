3D printed dentures offered to free clinic patients in Hampton for fraction of the cost

HAMPTON, Va. - A free clinic in Hampton is using cutting-edge technology to help their patients walk away with a smile.

HELP Inc. executive director Matthew Stearn said they're now able to 3D-print dentures for a fraction of the cost for their patients.

“Having the technology here allows us to provide not only more affordable care but faster care for the folks who need it most,” Stearn said.

The dentures are printed in just a handful of hours using hundreds of layers of resin to create a perfect replica of a person's mouth. After a 10-minute wash and a minute being cured, they're ready for use.

In a private practice, Stearn said a full set of dentures could cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,500. He said they're able to print them for $500.

Taking care of oral health can be a luxury, Stearn said. He's hoping now it will be within reach.

“It can be one of those expenses that’s just insurmountable and it’s one of the first to go when you’ve got other bills to pay like rent or a car payment," Stearn said.

For more information on the services HELP Inc. provides, click here.