4 adults, 5 children displaced, firefighter injured after Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a large fire in Chesapeake overnight Tuesday.

Four adults and five children were displaced after the fire destroyed their home in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters received the call around 12:45 a.m., after residents were alerted by working smoke detectors and called 9-1-1.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 800 block of Washington Drive, flames had already consumed much of the structure, fire officials said.

Residents were able to evacuate safely before the fire department arrived.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local emergency room.

The Red Cross is assisting residents with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.