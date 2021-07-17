4 apartments damaged, Chesapeake Police officer sent to emergency room after Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Four families have been displaced after an early morning fire significantly damaged four residences in the Forest Cove Apartment Complex.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, calls for the fire came in at 1:19 a.m., and crews responded to the 3100 block of Border Road. When the first crews arrived at the scene five minutes later, they found flames extending from a first floor apartment into the apartment above.

The fire was brought under control at 1:58 a.m.

Residents from all four units were able to evacuate safely, with no civilian injuries reported. One Chesapeake Police officer was taken to the emergency room for treatment of smoke inhalation.

In total, two apartments were extensively fire damaged and two more suffered smoke and water damage.

The Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the fire's cause.