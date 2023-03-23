4 arrested after $2.5 million in drugs found at NN 'pop-up market': Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people are facing charges after firearms, cash and hundreds of pounds of drugs were found at a "pop-up market" in Newport News, police said.

The pop-up market was being housed in a vacant business in the 10500 block of Jefferson Avenue, Newport News police said in a press release.

On Wednesday evening, officers went to the market where they met two armed security guards. When they got inside, they executed a search warrant and found the following:



6 firearms

205 pounds of marijuana

309 pounds of THC-infused edibles

34 pounds of “wax” / liquid THC

2 pounds of mushrooms

Approximately $10,000 in cash

Police said the drugs have a street value of $2.5 million.

About 60 people were detained during the investigation with four actually facing charges at the moment. The rest of those who were detained were released pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still underway.

The following people are charged:



Jason Chamblee, 40, of Hampton: possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Shakeal Heard, 30, of Hampton: possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Joseph Holley, 32, of James City County: possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Terrence Wynne, 37, of Newport News: possession of firearm with threaded barrel

“We will continue to address the presence of guns and illegal drug activity in our city,” Police Chief Steve Drew said. “A tip from a concerned citizen was vital to ending this operation. We encourage the public to continue to share information regarding illegal activity with us.”