NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that started with a robbery in Virginia Beach ended in Norfolk Tuesday night.

Authorities said Virginia Beach police were alerted to an armed robbery where the suspect took off on I-264.

News 3 was at the scene where it all ended near the Brambleton Avenue exit in Norfolk.

Police said those in the car tried to run from officers.

Four people were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.