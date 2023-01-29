4 arrested in murder of Midlothian teen remembered as 'best little brother'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four juveniles have been arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyce Lewis last week, authorities announced Sunday.

The Midlothian teenager died from a gunshot wound after he arrived at Chippenham Hospital at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Family Photo Tyce Lewis

Police said their investigation found that Lewis was shot at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Officers said Sunday that four juveniles had been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and with use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the case. Their names will not be released as they are juveniles.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Lewis attended James River High School in Chesterfield where family and friends remember him as a loving and caring young man.

"He cared about all of his friends and family and anyone else that needed him. He stood up for the ones he loved too. He was loved and cared about by his peers, and all of his family," brother Darron Lewis said. "He was a good friend and the best little brother I could ask for. He is loved and missed."

Lewis called for a stop to "senseless" youth violence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

