4 arrested in Williamsburg home invasion attempt involving AR-15: Deputies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four suspects, mostly teens, are behind bars after deputies say they were involved in an attempted armed home invasion.

On January 30, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Douglas Drive, which is in the Carver Gardens neighborhood, for a report of an armed home invasion in progress.

The caller was reporting that four males, one armed with an assault rifle, were attempting to forcibly enter the residence, deputies say.

The caller also stated, according to deputies, that there were small children in the house. Sheriff’s deputies in the vicinity say they quickly responded.

The suspects fled on foot and the victim was able to give a description of the vehicle that had brought them to the house.

The victim also stated that he knew the four suspects. Sheriff’s deputies say they quickly located the vehicle with the four suspects inside, and they were taken into custody.

The assault rifle described by the victim was not located in the vehicle that the suspects were in, deputies explained. Deputy Sheriff Ashley Octaviano and her K9 partner, Ghost, responded to the scene.

In a "very short" period of time, K9 Ghost located an Ar-15 rifle that was fully loaded, and according to deputy reporting, it was discarded by the suspects when they fled from the victim’s house.

All four suspects, three adults, and one juvenile, are currently incarcerated on charges stemming from this crime. One of the adults was also found to be wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Stafford County, Virginia.

Emanuel E. Davies, 18-year-old from Stafford, VA , was charged with brandishing a firearm, destruction of property, attempted burglary while armed with deadly weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit armed burglary with a deadly weapon.

Caden A. Jones, 19-year-old from Hampton, was also charged with brandishing a firearm, destruction of property, attempted burglary while armed with deadly weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit armed burglary with a deadly weapon.

Shynerria E. Walker, 20-year-old from Newport News, was charged with attempted burglary while armed with deadly weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit armed burglary with a deadly weapon.

A 17-year-old from Newport News was also charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm, attempted burglary while armed with deadly weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit armed burglary with a deadly weapon.

The adults are being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, and the juvenile is being held at the Merrimac Detention Center.