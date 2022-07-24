4-day NC Watermelon Festival returns for its 37th year in Hertford County

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. - The 37th annual N.C. Watermelon Festival is returning the first week in August in Murfreesboro.

The four-day festival takes place from August 3 until August 6. Organizers say it will be filled with live entertainment with street dances each night, a food court and craft market, the state's largest agricultural parade, amusement rides and games, and a fantastic fireworks show.

"This event is similar to an old-fashioned county fair (without the animals). What makes it all work is the true Southern hospitality shown by the festival volunteers along with the citizens of Murfreesboro," said Kay Thomas, Festival chair.

Admission is free on both Wednesday and Thursday and free before 4 p.m., for everyone on Friday and Saturday. After 4 p.m. it is $5 for everyone 18 and over, however armbands will be given on those nights, so guests can exit and re-enter.

The main festival entrance is on Sycamore Street, just off of Main Street, behind Centura Bank. Parking is available along Main Street, in the lots, directly across from Sycamore Street, behind Maxway, and along other nearby streets.

