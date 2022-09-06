4 displaced, pet dog dies following Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Four adults have been displaced and a pet dog has died following a house fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department received a call for a fire in the 800 block of Rutledge Road at 12:19 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke coming from the one-story home.

Two occupants were inside but escaped safely once neighbors notified them. Other members of the family were not home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived they found a small one-story structure with heavy fire showing from the attached garage. They deployed hose lines and brought the fire under control at 12:35 p.m. Firefighters say the home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

One adult was evaluated by medics for smoke inhalation and one firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated and released on scene.

The family's pet dog was found by firefighters inside the home but did not survive. The Red Cross is providing lodging assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.