4 hospitalized following fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A fire in Portsmouth has left 4 people hospitalized at several local hospitals, according to authorities.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the 200 block of Wall Street around noon. Upon arrival, firefighters saw black smoke at the scene coming from the back of the house. At that point firefighters "simultaneously began searching for victims while making a quick, aggressive interior attack on the fire," according to a press release.

Reports say that four people were inside and managed to self evacuate before being treated by Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services and transported to located hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

As of 12:07 Friday July 22, 2022, the fire is still active.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.