4 juveniles in custody after police chase involving stolen vehicle spans 3 local cities

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Four juvenile suspects are in custody after being accused of leading Chesapeake Police on a chase that spanned three local cities.

Around 4:33 p.m., dispatchers got a call about four suspicious males standing around a black Nissan in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. A search on the vehicle tag revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Portsmouth.

At 4:47 p.m. Chesapeake Police officers arrived in the area and saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a chase began.

The chase went through Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

During the chase, officers saw items being thrown out of the vehicle. One of the items was a handgun, which police recovered.

At 5:08 p.m., the stolen vehicle stopped only after rear ending another vehicle in the 5500 block of Indian River Road. All four people inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

After a foot chase, the four suspects - all male juveniles - were taken into custody. One suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charges that have currently been filed include possession of stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.