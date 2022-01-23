4 kids, 1 woman rushed to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in MMMBT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a crash that took place in the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel Saturday evening.

The three vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m., on Interstate 664 southbound, inside the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel.

According to officials, the crash resulted in serious, possibly fatal injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

A Dodge Durango that was driven by a woman and four (4) children, was speeding in the left lane of the southbound tunnel, the investigation reveals. A black Mercedes was also traveling in the left lane at approximately 60 MPH and in the path of the Dodge.

The Durango driver attempted to change lanes inside the tunnel and around the slower-moving Mercedes but struck the rear of a tow truck that was traveling in the right lane. This caused the Dodge to be pushed back into the left lane of travel, striking the Mercedes and then pinballed between both the tunnel walls for about 70 yards, police say.

The front right passenger door of the Dodge was ripped off, causing the unseat-belted female driver to be ejected out of the front passenger door.

Officials say she is suffering major life-threatening injuries and all four children (all under the age of 10 years of age) were taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

As of Saturday evening, the southbound lanes of the MMBT are now open. The crash investigation is still ongoing at this time.

