4 people arrested, 9 illegally possessed firearms recovered at Virginia Beach high school football game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four people were arrested for bringing weapons on school property during a football game at a local high school over the weekend.

Virginia Beach Police Captain Scott Wichtendahl said the department received reports of criminal activity expected at the event. Sources close to News 3 tell us this was the Salem High School vs. Green Run High School game at Salem.

The captain said with little time to prepare, police seized nine illegally possessed weapons.

This weekend @VBPD received reports of criminal activity expected at a local high school football game. With little time to prepare, officers seized 9 illegally possessed weapons on school property and arrested 4 subjects. #DisruptingTheShootingCycle #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/CIlur6HW6a — Captain Scott Wichtendahl (@SEWichtendahl) September 20, 2021

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate added that this happened in the parking lot. He said VBPD's Operations & Investigations Division received information about "potential conflict between groups" at the game.

Tremendous work by @VBPD Operations & Investigations Division personnel who received intelligence about potential conflict between groups at VB high school football game Friday night. Precision police work recovered 9 illegally possessed firearms in the parking lot! https://t.co/oW1rgYKkco — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) September 20, 2021

