Watch
News

Actions

4 people arrested, 9 illegally possessed firearms recovered at Virginia Beach high school football game

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Police Chief Scott Wichtendahl
Salem High School recovered guns.PNG
Posted at 9:52 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 21:52:18-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four people were arrested for bringing weapons on school property during a football game at a local high school over the weekend.

Virginia Beach Police Captain Scott Wichtendahl said the department received reports of criminal activity expected at the event. Sources close to News 3 tell us this was the Salem High School vs. Green Run High School game at Salem.

The captain said with little time to prepare, police seized nine illegally possessed weapons.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate added that this happened in the parking lot. He said VBPD's Operations & Investigations Division received information about "potential conflict between groups" at the game.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections