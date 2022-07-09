4 people arrested in connection with Chowan Co. murder

CHOWAN Co., N.C. - Four people are behind bars in connection with a June 2022 homicide that left one woman dead in Chowan County.

According to the Gates County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation, Lakita Morring was murdered on June 27, 2022. After a joint investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, the Chowan County Sheriff's Office and the Gates County Sheriff's Office, three suspects were apprehended in Gates County and one more suspect was apprehended in Chowan County.

Siete Tyhee Lee Baker and Madendrick Amondez Smith were charged with felony murder. Grace Marie Carter and Brandi Lynn Miller were charged with felony accessory after the fact.

This is a developing story.