4 people charged following January deadly double shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people including a 17-year-old have been charged following a double shooting that left a man dead in the Park Place area of Norfolk earlier this year.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where two men arrived with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, Omon Hamlin, 37, died, police said. The other man is in stable condition.

The actual shooting happened in the area of Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park, police said.

Curtis Willoughby, 19, of Portsmouth, and Deante Davis, 18, of Norfolk, are charged with second-degree murder among other charges, according to a press release from police.

Police said Ziontaye Spencer, 19, of Chesapeake, is also facing a number of charges including disregarding police command to stop, unauthorized use, petit larceny, and tampering with an auto.

Willoughby, Davis and Spencer are all being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

A 17-year-old boy is also charged and is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.