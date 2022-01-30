Watch
News

Actions

4 people displaced after overnight attic fire in Suffolk

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Shingle Creek 3.jpg
Shingle Creek 1.jpg
Shingle Creek 2.jpg
Shingle Creek 4.jpg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 06:13:41-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Four people were displaced from their home after an overnight house fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, emergency communications were contacted at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, and the first unit arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Shingle Creek Road at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Responding crews found a two-story house with smoke pushing from its eaves and fire in the attic. The attic sustained moderate fire damage with no extension to the main living area of the home.

The home's four occupants evacuated before fire crews arrived, and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

All four occupants will be staying with relatives after being displaced.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories