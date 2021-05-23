Watch
4 people hospitalized after early morning Norfolk shooting

Posted at 6:04 AM, May 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after four people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3 a.m., and officers responded to the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue. When they arrived, they found four adult victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All four victims were hospitalized, police said.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

