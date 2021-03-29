4 people injured in Norfolk shooting, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured four people.

On March 26 around 7:05 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of W. Balview Avenue after receiving a report that multiple people were shot.

Police found four people, two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old female, and a 21-year-old woman, who were all suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials say they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information can contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

