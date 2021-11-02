4 people on the run after leading Trooper on chase that ended in crash in Ocean View

Videos courtesy of News 3 viewer Billy Thornton

NORFOLK, Va. - Four people are on the run after leading Virginia State Police on a chase that ended in a crash in Ocean View Monday night.

Around 7:34 p.m., authorities say a Virginia State Police Trooper assigned to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction work zone received a license plate reader hit on a Dodge Caliber SUV that was said to be stolen. The Trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Officials say the driver of the SUV fled from the Trooper eastbound on I-64 from the HRBT to the 4th View Street exit ramp. They then turned onto Ocean Avenue, speeding, before hitting the back of a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant at the intersection of W. Ocean Avenue and Granby Street, running off the road and hitting the guardrail.

Four male suspects got out of the SUV and ran in different directions. None of them were caught.

State Police found a firearm and ammunition inside the SUV.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

