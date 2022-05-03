4 police firearms stolen after police marked vehicles were broken into in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Four police firearms have been stolen from department-marked vehicles Monday night.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office and the Chesapeake Police Department are investigating the break-ins of two department vehicles that took place overnight at a hotel parking lot in the 700 block of Conference Center Drive in Chesapeake.

According to officials, both vehicles were vandalized, including having four department-issued firearms stolen. The vehicles, which are marked SUVs, were parked up next to the hotel in a well-lit portion of the parking lot.

Chesapeake Police are also investigating at least two other vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday night nearby.

Anyone with information related to the break-ins is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 757-424-6800 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

