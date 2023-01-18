4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. – Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14. Officers responded to the incident at 1 a.m. The restaurant is located at 130 North Commerce Street near the Suffolk Nansemond Historical Society/Phillips-Dawson House Museum.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers discovered that there was a third victim who was self-transported to a hospital. The victim also had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8:15 p.m., Suffolk Police stopped a car that was identified in the shooting. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Ezaviya Jordan of Suffolk, was arrested and charged with the following, according to police: aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony and concealed weapon.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Elijawayn Anthony of Suffolk, was also arrested and charged with the following, according to police: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and concealed weapon.

Two juveniles were also arrested in connection to the shooting, said police. They are being held at Chesapeake Juvenile services, and Jordan and Anthony are currently at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

