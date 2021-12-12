4 vehicle crash in Suffolk leaves 3 people hospitalized with 1 person seriously injured

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The crash took place on Pruden Blvd. near the intersection with Gardner Lane around 5:21 p.m.

When crews arrived they found four vehicles involved in the roadway with most sustaining heavy damage.

Three people involved were taken to local hospitals with one of the individuals sustaining serious injuries.

Travel lanes were closed for about an hour and thirty minutes following the crash. Lanes are now back open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

