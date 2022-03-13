4 women injured in multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Four women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened near the 4000 block of Cedar Road.
Three of the women received non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth reportedly received a life-threatening injury. There is currently no information on the women's conditions.
The road will be blocked for several hours, police said.
This is a developing story.
