4 women injured in multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Four women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened near the 4000 block of Cedar Road.

Three of the women received non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth reportedly received a life-threatening injury. There is currently no information on the women's conditions.

The road will be blocked for several hours, police said.

This is a developing story.