Watch
News

Actions

4 women injured in multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

Generic police lights
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 05:55:21-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Four women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened near the 4000 block of Cedar Road.

Three of the women received non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth reportedly received a life-threatening injury. There is currently no information on the women's conditions.

The road will be blocked for several hours, police said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories