4-year-old child dead after a shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk police investigate
Suffolk police investigate
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 26, 2022
SUFFOLK, V.a - A 4-year-old child is dead following a shooting last night.

The Suffolk Police department responded to a call around 9:01 p.m. in regards to a shooting involving a 4-year-old male child.

Police tell News 3 the incident happened inside a home in the 200 block of Pine Street. That is near Washington Street.

According to the police, Suffolk Fire and medics treated the child on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for medical attention.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

The Suffolk Police Department is asking anyone with information leading to this incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

