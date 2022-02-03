Watch
40 people evacuated from Downtown Norfolk building after gas leak reported

News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 03, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - At least 40 people were evacuated from a building on Colley Avenue after a gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Natural Gas, a third-party contractor cut a line in the 700 block of Southampton Boulevard, and crews from VNG responded to fix it. Streets in the area, including Colley Avenue from Brambleton Avenue, were shut down.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said 40 people evacuated a building located at 130 Colley Avenue. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

