40 people evacuated from Downtown Norfolk building after gas leak reported

NORFOLK, Va. - At least 40 people were evacuated from a building on Colley Avenue after a gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Natural Gas, a third-party contractor cut a line in the 700 block of Southampton Boulevard, and crews from VNG responded to fix it. Streets in the area, including Colley Avenue from Brambleton Avenue, were shut down.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said 40 people evacuated a building located at 130 Colley Avenue. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.