41-year-old woman killed in Virginia Beach vehicle-pedestrian crash

Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 24, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 41-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Virginia Beach Friday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, at about 8:04 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of S. Independence Boulevard.

When they arrived, they located the victim, 41-year-old Dawn McClaren. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. No charges are currently pending against them.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, call the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Unit at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

