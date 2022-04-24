420ish Unity Festival Day 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A new music festival made its way to Hampton Roads. Saturday marked day one of the 420ish Unity Festival.

It took over the Portsmouth Sportsplex with entertainers, and lots of people heading out to enjoy the music. The festival organizer told us he's hoping the festival will be something people will never forget.

"It's relaxed, it's peaceful you can't beat that, enjoying yourself, being peaceful, it's nice energy in the air" said one festival attendee.

With safety being the top priority, festival security said they're prepared for the influx of people.

Roger Stephenson, Director of security " We have a comprehensive set up at the front gate, we have a comprehensive set up at the backstage entrance, and you must be credentialed to get in."

Festival organizers hope the 420ish Unity Festival brings a new image to the city of Portsmouth.

"If we can come together and keep doing stuff like this we can bring more and more to the city and it's going to be better" said attendee.

A big stage, tents, and smiling faces filled the festival, and when it comes to experience people attending the festival rate it high.

"I would say an 8, I'm having a good time just relaxing with the friends" said Roxann Floyd.

The event has been in the works since last year with the goal of bringing unity not only in Portsmouth but all of Hampton Roads, drawing city leaders support.

Senator Louise Lucas "This is just not people from Porsmouth, there from Hampton Roads. They came out for some good music and good entertainment and this is how you party."

While many people had their doubts about the festival even happening, Senator Lucas remained optimistic.

"People have asked for this they want this and that's why there here. I know there was a lot of skepticism but we knew they were coming" said Sen. Lucas.

One opening performer said he hopes this festival is memorable for many.

" We bring something like this we get these young kids that's in school a chance to see people doing something other then street stuff, and that gives them something to look up to" said Festival performer.

Sen Lucas told News3 she hopes this festival is the ground work for many more to come to the city. She's also excited for the economic boost this will bring and wants to see some funds made from this festival go to more programs within Portsmouth.

