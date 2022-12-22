Veteran, Williamsburg man creates challenge coins to honor military members, first responders

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Challenge coins are a long-held tradition in the military, something one Williamsburg man knows a little bit about.

Rudy McDaniel served in the Air Force for 20 years, and then the civil service with the Coast Guard for 24.

"Sometimes, my wife says I bleed red, white, and blue," McDaniel said. “I’m a little bit patriotic I guess.”

He started designing challenge coins a few years ago, and quickly it became more than just hobby. To date, he's created over 800, and he keeps every single one.

“It’s a work of love I guess,” said McDaniel.

A love for the military - for service - for what a challenge coin represents.

“It’s more than just a coin," McDaniel said. “It’s recognition of a job well done.”

At 70 years old, he told News 3 he has no plans of slowing down. He created a business called More Than Coins.

“Sometimes I get to get really creative in the design, and I think that really intrigues me and keeps me going,” said McDaniel.