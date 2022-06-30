SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Peanut Festival will return to the city this October, honoring hometown heroes with the theme of "Broad Stripes, Bright Stars & Patriotic Guitars: A Tribute to Our Heroes and the Red, White & Blue."

This year's four-day festival will be held from October 6 through October 9 at the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Among this year's offerings are live music, food, carnival and amusement rides, a petting zoo and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into an exhibit honoring and preserving the legacies of the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The musical line-up includes The Deloreans, Snackbar Jones, Crazy X Band, plus the A1A Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band, The Ultimate Aldean Country Tribute Band and American Ride: Toby Keith Tribute.

Other returning favorites include the peanut butter sculpting contest, fireworks, a demolition derby, the Touch-A-Truck exhibit, straw maze, Peanut Cup Motorsports Event, arts & crafts, Gooberland Family Area and more!

Suffolk Ruritan Club’s Shrimp Feast will return on Friday, October 7, with entertainment by Island Boy. The Swamp Roar Motorcycle Rally will step off Sunday morning, October 9.

General admission is $10 per person; children 10 & under are free. Carload Night is Thursday, October 6; admission is FREE.

Military Appreciation Day is Sunday, October 9 (1/2 price admission for active, retired military and active first responders).

For a complete schedule of events and information, visit SuffolkPeanutFest.com.