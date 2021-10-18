45 dogs surrendered to Virginia Beach SPCA after over 100 dogs found in Eastern Shore home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Many dogs are in need of a home after being surrendered to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The Virginia Beach SPCA announced on Facebook that 45 dogs were surrendered to the facility from a hoarding situation at an Eastern Shore home. They say in total there were more than 100 dogs living in the home. Virginia Beach SPCA says the dogs arrived scared, dirty, and covered in fleas.

Virginia Beach SPCA says they need the community's help to find these dogs a home. The majority will remain in the care of VBSPCA and the rest will go to other local rescue organizations.

VBSPCA says the dogs will be bathed and seen by their vets.

If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.

