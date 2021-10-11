45-year-old woman of Chesapeake killed in fatal car accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. on October, 8, 2021.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of Battlefield Blvd. at 10:05 p.m. and found the woman dead.

Officials say that she, 45-year-old Spring Jacobs, was killed on impact.

As of October 11, 2021, there are no charges pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.