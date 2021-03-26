45th annual Norfolk Harborfest goes virtual for 2021

NORFOLK, Va. - The 45th Annual Norfolk Harborfest will be moved to a virtual-only format for 2021 due to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

The music and food festival will take place Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13.

Although the three-day event will not take place in its traditional format along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Norfolk Festevents said the festival will be celebrated through a week-long series of virtual content, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and virtual performances.

Harborfest promotions will also be held around the city, and guests are encouraged to safely visit Norfolk's attractions, such as Nauticus, the Ocean View Fishing Pier and restaurants citywide.

“We will miss entertaining the region and beyond here in Norfolk for the annual Harborfest weekend,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody. “Safety is always the priority and we are remaining patient with hosting large gatherings. We remain excited to offer a world class lineup of diverse programming and entertainment at Harborfest again soon.”

More details on the attractions to visit, virtual content and self-guided activities for the 2021 Norfolk Harborfest will be announced soon.

The 46th Annual Norfolk Harborfest is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, 2022.

For more information on this year's Harborfest, click here.

