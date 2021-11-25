46-year-old woman fatally shot in Portsmouth, police investigate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Wednesday night.

The homicide occurred around 10:40 p.m. near the block of Rodgers place.

Police found a 46-year-old female with a fatal gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

