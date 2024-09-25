49 mile rail trail could soon be coming to the Eastern Shore

PARKSLEY, Va. — Attention hikers and attention bikers, you could soon have a new favorite weekend activity, as local leaders look to develop a 49 mile walking and biking path extending along the Eastern Shore’s historic railroad corridor.

During the 1900’s the train lines were vital for travelers and companies looking to ship products out of Hampton Roads. To get across the water, the companies would place the train cart on a ferry in Cape Charles. However, over the course of a century, train usage plummeted.

“We tried to get those customers back. But it’s hard to get those customers back when they use another source of transportation,” said Ron Wolff, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail Foundation.

News 3 chatted with Wolff this week about the foundation, and the push to set up a rail trail on the Eastern Shore. Wolff hopes it will breathe new life into the region.

“When route 13 came in and those towns were bypassed, it was pretty much the death note for the towns. And as a result of that, we feel very confident that the rail trail will reinvigorate all of these historic towns,” he told News 3.

That’s why the foundation is in the process of gathering funds to build this 49 mile rail trail. According to Wolff, they’ve garnered support from every town on the Eastern Shore. Like Parksley, home of the Eastern Shore Railway Museum.

“I think this will bring a lot of new business, a lot of new people, a lot of new money onto the eastern shore and we can’t wait to see yah,” said Frank Russell, Mayor of Parksley.

Work on the rail trail is due to begin next year, and will span 49 miles from Cape Charles to Hallwood. Wolff tells News 3 that they’ve secured about half of the funding right now, but he’s expecting more funding from other grants to come down the pipeline soon. This would leave just 4 miles of the trail unfunded. Part of the funding will be coming from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“Ride our trail, charter a boat and go fishing. Go to one of the barrier islands and do birding, antiquing,” Wolff said.

The foundation is hoping to open up a portion of the trail by late 2025, and would love the whole trail open by summer of 2026. With more of these trails made available, Wolff hopes more people will be able to enjoy this beautiful part of the world.

If you would like to find out more about the project, or donate to it, click here.

