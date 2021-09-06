4th Annual Great Food Truck Festival returns in Newport News on September 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Calling all foodies!

The 4th Annual Great Food Truck Festival returns to Centura College in Newport News Saturday, September 18. The festival starts at 11 a.m. for VIP admission and general admission from 12-6 p.m. Centura College is located at 616 Denbigh Boulevard.

The Food Truck Festival is the largest food truck event in Virginia and is set to feature over a dozen trucks.

The festival will also feature live performances, cash prizes, a food judging competition, axe throwing, photo ops with Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes, and more.

Event parking is free and located at First Baptist Church Morrison, located across the street at 12720 Patrick Henry Drive.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to view the festival's sampler menu.