$5.5M in funding to be distributed to regional airports in Virginia

WASHINGTON – $5.5 million in federal funding will be distributed to regional airports in Virginia, including in Chesapeake.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced a total of $5,511,125 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The funding will go towards constructing new taxiways, rehabilitating runway lighting, and removing obstructions to meet FAA standards.

“This funding will support a series of important projects in different stages at regional airports throughout the Commonwealth,” the senators said. “These airports serve the transportation needs of thousands of Virginians every year and we are happy to see this funding go towards critical improvements.”

The funding is distributed as follows:



$4,555,463 for Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise, VA for the final phase of rehabilitating runway lighting.

$450,090 for Chesapeake Regional Airport in Chesapeake, VA for the removal of non-hazard obstructions in order to comply with FAA standards.

$216,688 for Blue Ridge Airport in Martinsville, VA for the final phase of expanding the existing terminal apron to accommodate increased use.

$178,200 for Freeman Field in Louisa County, VA for the construction of new taxiways.

$110,684 for William M Tuck Airport in Halifax County, VA for replacing path indicators, end identifier lights, and runway lighting systems.

Last week, Sens. Warner and Kaine announced nearly $6 million for airports across the Commonwealth in addition to $50 million to Virginia airports apportioned earlier this month.

$400 million was also funded for Virginia airports in November of last year.