5 'armed and dangerous' & 'gang-affiliated' men wanted by Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth has recently seen an uptick in violence.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth police held a press conference to provide updates after a quadruple shooting left three dead and one other person injured.

During the press conference, the police chief also discussed the other recent shootings that have taken place. He noted that there have been 12 shootings in Portsmouth in the last seven days.

He said some were gang-related, while others were not.

Police also mentioned several men who are wanted on a range of charges.

The following five men are wanted by police. All are considered armed and dangerous and gang-affiliated:

18-year-old Cedric Rashad Davis Jr. is wanted in Portsmouth for possession of a stolen vehicle and in Norfolk for failure to appear.

Police say he is known to frequently be in the Southside Gardens area of Portsmouth His alias is 'Luh Ced'



20-year-old Bobby Petty Jr. is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and a probation violation

Police say he is known to frequent Southside Gardens and Cradock area of Portsmouth His alias is 'Lil Bobby' and 'Sixo Sniper'



21-years-old Raequan French-Obrian Rucker is wanted in Chesapeake for a probation violation charge.

Police say he is known to frequent the Dales Homes neighborhood of Portsmouth Previously arrested for 5 felonies in Portsmouth and for 6 felonies in Chesapeake He goes by 'Yung Gunna'



19-year-old Tyquan Jermaine Blunt is wanted on felony charges for possession of a firearm, firearm offense, false report to police, and discharging weapon across the road.

Police say he is known to frequently be at Southside Gardens of Portsmouth His alias is 'White'

