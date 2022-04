HAMPTON, Va. - Five cats are missing after a fire in the 2900 block of N. Armistead Avenue Friday night.

Units with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the area just before 10 p.m.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape without any injuries.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

