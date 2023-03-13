Watch Now
5 charged after drug bust on Woodstock Street in Portsmouth, police say

Portsmouth Police Department
Five people were arrested after police found a number of drugs while executing a search warrant in Portsmouth. March 13, 2023.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 13, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five people are facing charges after Portsmouth police said they found several drugs while they were executing a search warrant.

On Friday, Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit took the warrant to the 100 block of Woodstock Street.

Police found seven ounces of mixed cocaine and fentanyl, one ounce of fentanyl, two pounds of marijuana, one handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money, according to a press release.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the following suspects were taken into custody and are facing a number of charges.

  • Michael Fierce, 66
  • Keith Burks, 48
  • Richard Banks, 29,
  • Tangela Bunch, 51
  • William Purvis, 28

Police said Michael Fierce and Keith Burks were being held at Portsmouth City Jail. The others are currently out on bond.

