4 children shot in Norfolk; one child's injuries are life-threatening, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Four children were shot in the 900 block of Madison Avenue Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:04 p.m.

Police originally said five children had been shot, but they later released an update saying the total number of victims is four.

One of the children's injuries are life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

