4 children shot in Norfolk; one child's injuries are life-threatening, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Four children were shot in the 900 block of Madison Avenue Friday afternoon.
The call came in at 2:04 p.m.
Police originally said five children had been shot, but they later released an update saying the total number of victims is four.
#Update The total number of victims is 4. https://t.co/nnrvhzCjGF— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2021
One of the children's injuries are life-threatening.
There is no further information.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.