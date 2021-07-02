4 children shot in Norfolk; one child's injuries are life-threatening, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Four children were shot in the 900 block of Madison Avenue Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:04 p.m.

Police originally said five children had been shot, but they later released an update saying the total number of victims is four.

#Update The total number of victims is 4. https://t.co/nnrvhzCjGF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2021

One of the children's injuries are life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

