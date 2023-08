NORFOLK, Va. — One adult and four children were displaced by an apartment fire in Norfolk on Friday.

Around 5:20 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they responded to a report from the 700 block of Kimball Court.

Fire crews arrived to flames coming through the apartment's window, according to Norfolk Fire- Rescue. Crews were able to contain the fire to the unit. There were no injuries.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

