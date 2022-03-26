5 men inducted into Newport News Track Hall of Fame after 2-year hiatus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools welcomed five new members to its Track Hall of Fame Friday, March 25, celebrating the accomplishments of Coach Juan Jackson, Coach Jerome Rhodes, Terrence Riggins, Derrick Robbins, Sr., and Maurice Pierce during its 40th Track Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

NNPS was not able to hold induction ceremonies for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so three of the inductees were from 2020 and two were from 2021-2022.

Jackson, the former head track coach for Denbigh High School, coached football and track in the Newport News school system for almost two decades. He also coached football at Princess Anne High School for two years before returning to Newport News in 2009 as coach of the Warwick Raiders, a team he led to three playoff appearances in four years.

Rhodes, a former assistant track coach at Woodside High School, has been teaching and coaching for 18 years. As an assistant track coach for Woodside High School, he helped train four state champions and seven high school All-Americans in events such as the 4X200 meter relay, triple jump, 60-meter dash, and the 400-meter dash. He was also named Warhill High School's 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Riggins is the second member of the 2007 Denbigh team to be inducted into the Newport News Track Hall of Fame, joining throwing partner Jaymes Brooks. He was a Virginia AAA state champion, winning the discus in the spring of 2007 with a throw of 157’-6”. After graduating from Denbigh, Riggins attended the College of William and Mary, where he was the starting fullback for Coach Jimmye Laycock’s Tribe team.

Robbins ran track for both Denbigh and Woodside High Schools. He set records during his freshman year, recording the fastest freshman finish in the mile and 800 meters. He also competed nationally as a freshman and won.

Pierce has coached Olympic medalists, World Championship medalists, and MEAC Hall of Famers. He is currently the Hampton University track and field coach, leading them to 33 team championships.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony coincided with the Conn-Madden Relays, named for Newport News coaching legends Julie Conn and Thaddeus Madden. The relays took place over two days at Todd Stadium in Newport News.