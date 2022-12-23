Watch Now
5-month-old twin found alive after mother's car stolen in Ohio

Kason Thomas
Photo by: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Kason Thomas seen on the left side of the photo.
Kason Thomas
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 20:17:10-05

5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police confirm.

Around 6:45 p.m., family members heard that baby Kason has been located, according to Ohio news media outlets.

CPD officials told say that Kason was found inside the stolen Honda outside a Papa John's in Indianapolis.

The suspect in the kidnapping, Nalah Jackson, is in police custody in Indianapolis.

