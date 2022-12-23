5-month-old twin found alive after mother's car stolen in Ohio

5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police confirm.

Around 6:45 p.m., family members heard that baby Kason has been located, according to Ohio news media outlets.

CHILD FOUND SAFE & ALIVE Kason Thomass was found alive & safe in Indianapolis near a Papa John’s pizza location. The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out. Kason was found in the stolen Honda Accord & wearing the same clothes. pic.twitter.com/hUNd9Gnk3T — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 23, 2022

CPD officials told say that Kason was found inside the stolen Honda outside a Papa John's in Indianapolis.

The suspect in the kidnapping, Nalah Jackson, is in police custody in Indianapolis.