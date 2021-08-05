5 people, including officer, hospitalized after tree falls on roadway, causes crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A portion of Route 58 reopened Thursday morning after a falling tree caused a crash that sent five people, including a police officer, to the hospital late Wednesday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, at around 10:44 p.m., dispatch received several calls for a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 58. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a large tree fell from the median and landed on two vehicles, causing a third vehicle to collide with them.

Two passenger vehicles and a van were involved, and one of the vehicles rolled over following the crash, police said.

Five adults, including a police officer, received emergency medical assessment and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police say the officer was injured while attempting to aid one of the victims.

The entire portion of the eastbound roadway was closed while the large tree and vehicles were removed, but was declared reopened at around 5 a.m. Thursday.