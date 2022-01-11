5 people, pets displaced after Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Five people and their pets were forced out of their home after a fire in the 1200 block of Warwick Drive Monday night.

Units with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a multi-family residential fire in the area at 7:22 p.m., arriving to find smoke and fire coming from the front of a middle townhouse.

Firefighters searched the first and second floors and declared the unit all clear.

They then proceeded to attack the fire in the kitchen, quickly putting it out and declaring it under control. The fire was contained to the kitchen, and there was no extension anywhere else.

Two adults, three children and one dog and one cat were displaced.

One of the adults, a woman, and two children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were hurt during this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

