5 shot in altercation inside Portsmouth lounge: Police

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 29, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Five people were injured in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police, after an altercation led to a shooting inside Notorious Lounge on Portsmouth Boulevard.

Investigators say they were called to the location a little before 2 a.m.

Police say all five victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds caused by a single shot.

News 3 is told officers have not made any arrests and are working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

