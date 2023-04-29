5 shot in altercation inside Portsmouth lounge: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Five people were injured in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police, after an altercation led to a shooting inside Notorious Lounge on Portsmouth Boulevard.

Investigators say they were called to the location a little before 2 a.m.

Police say all five victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds caused by a single shot.

News 3 is told officers have not made any arrests and are working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.