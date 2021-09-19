5-vehicle crash in Suffolk leaves 3 victims hospitalized

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are investigating after a five-vehicle crash left three people injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the crash at 4:48 a.m. Crews responded to westbound Route 58 near the Weigh Station, where they found five vehicles, most with heavy damage, in the roadway.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the road was closed for a period of time following the crash, but all lanes of travel on Route 58 west are currently open.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.