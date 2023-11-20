5-year-old shoots himself in the hip, admitted to CHKD Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A 5-year-old boy was admitted to CHKD Norfolk with a gunshot wound to the hip on Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, Sentara Leigh reported a walk-in gunshot wound to Emergency Communication & Citizen Service, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. The 5-year-old was then transported to CHKD.

Police say after investigating they determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted at the 5600 block of Larry Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Richard Bauserman, 72, was charged with felony child neglect, according to the VBPD.

Police say they contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) which went to CHKD to establish a child safety plan for the family.

The VBPD says that the case is still ongoing.