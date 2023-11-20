Watch Now
News

Actions

5-year-old shoots himself in the hip, admitted to CHKD Norfolk: Police

CHKD
John Hood
CHKD
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 16:46:25-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A 5-year-old boy was admitted to CHKD Norfolk with a gunshot wound to the hip on Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, Sentara Leigh reported a walk-in gunshot wound to Emergency Communication & Citizen Service, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. The 5-year-old was then transported to CHKD.

Police say after investigating they determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted at the 5600 block of Larry Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Gun locks and storages devices on a table

Norfolk

Expert advises on gun safety after Norfolk 3-year-old injured by gun

Colter Anstaett
5:34 PM, Oct 10, 2023

Expert advises on gun safety after Norfolk 3-year-old injured by gun

Richard Bauserman, 72, was charged with felony child neglect, according to the VBPD.

Police say they contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) which went to CHKD to establish a child safety plan for the family.

The VBPD says that the case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV